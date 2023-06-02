Police commando dies of gunshot wound in Dehradun, investigation ongoing: Victim identified as Pramod Rawat

Pramod Rawat (victim) : Police commando Pramod Rawat dies of gunshot wound from his AK-47 service rifle in Dehradun

A police commando serving in the security unit of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami died from a gunshot wound inflicted by his AK-47 service rifle on Thursday around 2 pm in Dehradun. The deceased, identified as Pramod Rawat, a resident of Pauri Garhwal district, had joined the police force in 2007 and had been serving in the CM security unit since 2016. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the gunshot was intentional or accidental. Senior police officers, including ADGP Abhinav Kumar and SSP Daleep Singh Kunwar, rushed to the scene to assess the situation. Despite murmurs that Rawat’s leave request had been denied by senior officers, police have refuted these allegations, stating that his leave had been approved.

Read Full story : Commando at CM’s house dies of bullet fired from own service rifle | Dehradun News /

News Source : TNN

Commando death in Dehradun Service rifle mishap in Dehradun CM’s house shooting incident Dehradun security breach Investigating soldier self-harm in Dehradun