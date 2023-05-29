“Police Commando exchange gunfire with militants” today : Militants engage in heavy gunfire with Police Commando and 7th MR in exchange

Militants engage in heavy gunfire with Police Commando and 7th MR today 2023.

Personnel from Manipur Police Commando and 7th MR engaged in a heavy gunfire exchange with Kuki militants in Imphal West on Sunday. The militants launched an attack at Kadangband Part-I, prompting the police to retaliate. Firing and torching of houses subsequently took place in Kangchup Chingkhong and Thongkhong. Six people died and several were injured in the violence.

News Source : IFP Bureau

