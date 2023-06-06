Police Comment on San Antonio Rapper Adam Glass’ Death at North Star Mall Barbershop

San Antonio Rapper Adam Glass Dies in Tragic Shooting at North Star Mall Barbershop

Adam Glass, a beloved San Antonio rapper, was tragically killed in a senseless shooting at a barbershop located in North Star Mall on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. The 30-year-old musician, who performed under the name “Sancho Saucy,” was known for his powerful lyrics that spoke to the struggles and triumphs of growing up in the city.

According to police reports, Glass was in the barbershop when several suspects entered the establishment and began firing shots. The rapper was fatally wounded in the attack, and despite the efforts of emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police have released limited information about the suspects. However, they have stated that they believe the incident was a targeted attack and that they are actively pursuing leads in the case.

The San Antonio music community is mourning the loss of Glass, who was an up-and-coming artist with a promising career ahead of him. Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the talented rapper.

Glass leaves behind a legacy of music that will continue to inspire and touch the lives of his fans. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

