Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison stepping down in Baltimore

After serving for four years, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison has announced his resignation from the role. The news was shared during a press conference held at City Hall on Thursday morning, with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott revealing that Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley, a force veteran, will take on the position of acting commissioner. Harrison recently denied that he was looking to take up a position in Washington, DC at a police department budget hearing, but was not definitive when asked if he would remain in Baltimore until the end of his contract. Harrison was appointed as commissioner in 2019 and had been granted a five-year contract, set to end in March 2024. Having led the New Orleans police department through a similar reform process to that currently being implemented in Baltimore, Harrison was chosen to guide the department during the federal consent decree imposed in 2017 after investigators from the Department of Justice found a pattern of unconstitutional policing within the Baltimore Police Department.