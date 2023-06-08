Police compare soil samples from reservoir to Madeleine McCann suspect’s camper van

Christian Brueckner: Suspect in Madeleine McCann case linked to Barragem do Arade reservoir search in Portugal. : Police search reservoir for evidence linking Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner to abduction

Police have reportedly compared soil samples from the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal with samples from Christian Brueckner’s camper van, the main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007. Detectives believe Brueckner visited the remote reservoir days after the three-year-old disappeared. Sources claim that if the soil sample analysis reveals a positive match, police may be able to further close the net around Brueckner, who has not yet been charged. However, a forensics expert warns that traditional evidence may be difficult to find after 16 years have passed since Madeleine’s disappearance.

News Source : Maryam Zakir-Hussain

