Police Confirm Booby Sims’ Shooting and Murder in Lakeview Neighborhood; 20-Year-Old Battle Creek Resident Arrested as Suspect

Bobby Sims Fatally Shot in Lakeview Neighborhood; 20-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

Police reports confirm that Bobby Sims was shot and killed in the Lakeview neighborhood. The incident led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Battle Creek man, who is currently in custody. Further details regarding the Battle Creek shooting are yet to be released.

Stay tuned for more updates on the ongoing investigation.

