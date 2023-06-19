Police Confirm Booby Sims’ Shooting and Murder in Lakeview Neighborhood; 20-Year-Old Battle Creek Resident Arrested as Suspect

Bobby Sims Fatally Shot in Lakeview Neighborhood; 20-Year-Old Suspect Arrested
Police reports confirm that Bobby Sims was shot and killed in the Lakeview neighborhood. The incident led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Battle Creek man, who is currently in custody. Further details regarding the Battle Creek shooting are yet to be released.
Stay tuned for more updates on the ongoing investigation.
