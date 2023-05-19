Police Confirm Death of 7-Year-Old Sister of Boy in Fatal Fox Meadow Fire According to Hope Marles Obituary

Tragedy Strikes Again: 7-Year-Old Sister of Boy in Fatal Fox Meadow Fire Also Dead

The Maple Shade community is once again in mourning after the tragic death of 7-year-old Sophia Marles, the younger sister of Justin Marles who was killed in a fire that engulfed their family’s home on Fox Meadow Drive just a few days earlier. According to Maple Shade police, Sophia passed away at Cooper University Hospital in Camden on Sunday, January 24, 2021, after being in critical condition since the fire on January 19, 2021.

A Tragic Accident

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on January 19, 2021, and quickly spread throughout the family’s home. Justin and Sophia’s parents, Michael and Hope Marles, were able to escape the blaze along with their 9-year-old son, but Justin and Sophia were trapped inside. Justin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Sophia was rescued by firefighters and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A Community in Mourning

The Marles family was well-known in the Maple Shade community, and news of the tragic fire quickly spread throughout the town. Friends and neighbors held a candlelight vigil in honor of Justin just a few days after the fire, and the community rallied around the Marles family to offer support and comfort during this difficult time.

A Heartbreaking Loss

The news of Sophia’s death has left the Maple Shade community reeling once again. The loss of two young lives in such a short amount of time has been devastating for everyone who knew the Marles family. The Maple Shade Police Department released a statement expressing their condolences and offering their support to the Marles family.

A Call to Action

The tragic deaths of Justin and Sophia Marles have sparked a call to action in the Maple Shade community. Residents are coming together to raise funds for the Marles family to help with their medical expenses and funeral costs. The Maple Shade Fire Department is also working to educate the community about fire safety, hoping to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.

A Legacy of Love

Despite the tragedy that has befallen the Marles family, their legacy of love and generosity continues to shine through. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Maple Shade Fire Department or the Ronald McDonald House Charities, two organizations that were instrumental in helping the family during this difficult time.

A Community United

The Maple Shade community has shown an outpouring of love and support for the Marles family in the wake of this tragedy. From candlelight vigils to fundraisers to educational events, the community is coming together to honor the memory of Justin and Sophia and to support their grieving family. Though the loss of these two young lives is heartbreaking, the strength and resilience of the Maple Shade community is a testament to the power of love and compassion in times of crisis.

In Conclusion

The tragic deaths of Justin and Sophia Marles have left a deep mark on the Maple Shade community. Their lives were cut short far too soon, but their legacy of love and generosity will live on. As the community comes together to support the Marles family and to honor the memory of Justin and Sophia, we are reminded of the power of love and compassion in the face of tragedy. May their souls rest in peace.

