Police Confirm Death of Behrooz Tavakkol, Shot in Downtown San Francisco

Behrooz Tavakkol Obituary: Man Fatally Shot in Downtown San Francisco, Police Report

Behrooz Tavakkol, 54, was shot and killed in downtown San Francisco on Monday evening, according to police reports. The incident occurred near the intersection of Market and Mason Streets at around 5:45 pm.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing Tavakkol lying on the ground. Emergency services were called to the scene, but Tavakkol was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The San Francisco Police Department is currently investigating the shooting, but no suspects have been identified or arrested yet. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department.

Tavakkol was a beloved member of the community and had lived in San Francisco for over 30 years. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile, and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

