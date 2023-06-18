Police constable crushed by sand mafia in Karnataka, three officers suspended

Mayura Chauhan – focus keyword including victim name : Police constable crushed to death by sand mafia in Karnataka, three officers suspended.

Days after a constable was killed by a sand mafia in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, three police officers have been suspended for duty negligence. Superintendent of Police Kalaburagi, Isha Pant, stated that a team had gone to Almel to arrest Saibarna, the owner of the tractor and brother of the tractor driver. While bringing him back after his arrest, he stopped the vehicle and attempted to run away, during which he attacked the policeman twice with a knife. In self-defence, the policeman fired at his leg. The accused, Saibarna, has been brought in for further investigation. The incident occurred on June 15 when the head constable, Mayura Chauhan, was trying to stop a tractor carrying illegally mined sand in Jewargi taluk. The prime accused tractor driver was arrested on June 16, and a case has been registered against those involved. Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has promised action and support to the constable’s family, while the BJP has criticized the Congress government’s handling of the situation.

Read Full story : Karnataka: Three police officers suspended for duty negligence | Bengaluru /

News Source : Hindustan Times

Karnataka police negligence Bengaluru police suspension Duty negligence in Karnataka Consequences of police negligence Disciplinary action in Karnataka police force