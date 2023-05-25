Police constable found hanging in Bihar’s Purnea district, identified as Rahul Kumar

Rahul Kumar, police constable found hanging in Purnea barracks : Police constable found hanging in Bihar’s Purnea, identified as Rahul Kumar

A police constable named Rahul Kumar, hailing from Banka district, was discovered hanging from the ceiling in police lines in Purnea district, Bihar on Thursday. His colleagues found his body after they returned to their barracks from their daily duties and broke open the locked door. The Police Lines Sergeant, Rajeshwar Prasad, confirmed the incident. Senior officials, along with forensic experts, visited the spot and further investigation is in progress. This report has been auto-generated from PTI news service and ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

