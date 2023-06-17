Police constable run over by tractor in Kalaburagi during illegal sand transportation

Mayur Chauhan – focus keyword : Head constable run over by tractor during illegal sand transportation in Kalaburagi

A police head constable, identified as Mayur Chauhan (51), lost his life when he tried to stop illegal sand transportation in Kalburgi district. Despite the check post set up near Hullur to prevent the illegal movement of sand in the Bhima river, the sand mining mafia allegedly ran over a tractor on him while he was checking the sand vehicles at night. Rural development and Panchayat raj and district-in-charge minister Priyank Kharge expressed his condolences and promised appropriate compensation by the government. The incident has prompted discussions with relevant authorities and the police department to take immediate action against illegal sand transport in the district. SP Isha Pant has inspected the site, and an investigation will determine whether the incident was intentional or accidental.

Read Full story : Head constable murdered by sand mafia? /

News Source : The Hans India

Sand mafia crime Police investigation Head constable murder case Illegal sand mining Law and order in sand mining industry