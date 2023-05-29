“police custody death” today : Man dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank while in police custody

Person in police custody dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank and falling today 2023.

A man in police custody has died in Northern California after he broke a hospital’s window with a metal oxygen tank and fell off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse. The man was in custody as he had violated a court order, and was taken to the hospital for an unspecified pre-existing medical condition. His death is currently under investigation.

News Source : https://www.live5news.com

