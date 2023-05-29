“police custody death” today : Man dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank while in police custody

“police custody death” today : Man dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank while in police custody

Posted on May 29, 2023

Person in police custody dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank and falling today 2023.
A man in police custody has died in Northern California after he broke a hospital’s window with a metal oxygen tank and fell off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse. The man was in custody as he had violated a court order, and was taken to the hospital for an unspecified pre-existing medical condition. His death is currently under investigation.

News Source : https://www.live5news.com

  1. Police custody death
  2. Hospital window accident
  3. Oxygen tank incident
  4. Law enforcement and hospital safety
  5. Preventing prisoner fatalities
Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply