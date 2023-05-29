police custody death today : Man dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank while in police custody

Man breaks hospital window with oxygen tank and falls to death while in police custody today 2023.
A man in police custody died after breaking a hospital window with an oxygen tank and falling off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse. The man allegedly assaulted the officer and threatened to hit both the officer and the nurse with the tank. His death in police custody is under investigation.
News Source : The Associated Press
