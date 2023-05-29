police custody death today : Man dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank while in police custody

Posted on May 29, 2023

Man breaks hospital window with oxygen tank and falls to death while in police custody today 2023.
A man in police custody died after breaking a hospital window with an oxygen tank and falling off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse. The man allegedly assaulted the officer and threatened to hit both the officer and the nurse with the tank. His death in police custody is under investigation.

News Source : The Associated Press

