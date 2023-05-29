“police custody death” today : Man dies after falling from hospital window while in police custody, having broken it with an oxygen tank

Police detainee dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank and falling today 2023.

A man in police custody died after breaking a hospital window with a metal oxygen tank and falling from a ledge in Northern California. The man was accused of violating a court order and was taken to the hospital for an unspecified pre-existing medical condition. He allegedly assaulted an officer and nurse with the oxygen tank before breaking the window and falling 20 feet from the ledge. His death is under investigation.

Read Full story : Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank /

News Source : https://www.fox8live.com

Police custody death Hospital window accident Oxygen tank mishap Inmate fatality Law enforcement accountability