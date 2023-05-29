“police custody death” today : Police detainee dies after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank

Police Detainee Dies in Fall After Breaking Hospital Window with Oxygen Tank today 2023.

A man in police custody has died after he broke a hospital window with an oxygen tank and fell off a ledge following an altercation with an officer and a nurse. The man was allegedly violating a court order and was taken to the hospital for a pre-existing medical condition. He is accused of assaulting the officer and threatening the nurse with the oxygen tank before breaking the window and jumping from the ledge. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a different hospital. An investigation is underway.

Read Full story : Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank /

News Source : https://www.kswo.com

police custody death hospital window break oxygen tank incident fall from window police custody accidents