Police Department Reports Teen Fatally Shot and Another Injured in Shooting on South Homan Avenue in Chicago’s Fifth City today.

Police reported that a shooting on the West Side of Chicago left one teenage boy dead and another injured on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue in the Fifth City neighborhood around 4:45 PM. The two boys, aged 14 and 15, were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after being hit by gunfire. The 15-year-old boy, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 14-year-old boy sustained multiple body shots. As of now, no one has been arrested, and detectives are investigating the case. The police have not released any further information regarding the incident.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

Source Link :Fifth City, Chicago shooting today: Teen shot and killed, another hurt in 100 block of South Homan Avenue, police department says/