“Police Deployment at Aerodrome”: Indore News: Aerodrome Area Receives Heavy Deployment of Police Force

Police in the Indian city of Indore have deployed a heavy force in the Aerodrome area after a group of people desecrated idols in a temple on Thursday night. Temple priests staged protests and blocked roads, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators. A case has been registered under section 295A for hurting religious sentiments against unidentified persons. The dispute over the land on which the temple has been constructed has been going on for the past few years between the trustees of Gandhinagar society and priests of the temple.

News Source : TNN

