police deployment today : Farm Leader Detained as Police Intensify Presence

Police heavily deployed, farm leader arrested today 2023.

Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, were detained by Delhi police on 29 May while attempting to march towards the new Parliament building as part of an ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India’s chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Singh has been accused by the wrestlers of sexually harassing female athletes, prompting widespread protests calling for his arrest. The use of force by police would not deter protesters, the athletes said. Farmer protesters were also stopped by police at the Ghazipur border as they attempted to enter the national capital to join the wrestlers.

News Source : The Federal

