Police detain teenager following fatal shooting in Aiken, SC today.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday that 19-year-old Jaden Mitchell, a resident of Greenwood, South Carolina, has been arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on May 29 in which 19-year-old Amari Williams was shot in the head and killed. Mitchell remains in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center without bond, and additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the department of public safety, CrimeStoppers, or submit an online tip.

News Source : Noah Feit

Source Link :Teen arrested after man killed in Aiken, SC shooting: Cops/