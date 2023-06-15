Police detectives investigating fatal shooting in Greenacres today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation is underway by detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office into the killing of a man in a shooting on Wednesday evening. The incident took place on Fleming Avenue in the 150 block at approximately 7:30 p.m. The victim, who has not been named due to Marsy’s Law, was discovered with a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The authorities have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

