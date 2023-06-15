Police detectives investigating fatal shooting in Greenacres today.

Police detectives investigating fatal shooting in Greenacres today.

An investigation is underway by detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office into the killing of a man in a shooting on Wednesday evening. The incident took place on Fleming Avenue in the 150 block at approximately 7:30 p.m. The victim, who has not been named due to Marsy’s Law, was discovered with a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The authorities have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

