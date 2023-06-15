Police Encounter Armed Suspects in Marianhill, Resulting in Fatal Shooting and Recovery of Firearms with Five Victims. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
police during a high-speed chase, resulting in a deadly shootout that claimed the lives of five individuals in Marianhill, a suburb situated to the west of Durban in South Africa.
- Marianhill shooting
- Fatal shooting in South Africa
- Police respond to armed suspects
- Firearms recovered in Marianhill
- Violence in South Africa
News Source : BNN Breaking
Source Link :Five killed in Fatal Shooting in Marianhill: Police Respond to Armed Suspects, Recover Firearms/