Police-Familiar Men Killed in Dillon Shooting Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Dillon district residents are still reeling from the shocking shooting incident. The incident resulted in the death of two men and injuries to three others. The authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. Check out the report by William Zébina and Marc-François Calmo for more details. The bloodstains from the tragic incident were still visible near the snack bar in Dillon on Friday morning, June 16, 2023.

Dillon Shooting Incident Police Investigation in Dillon Gun Violence in Dillon Two Men Killed in Dillon Criminal Activity in Dillon

News Source : Celia

Source Link :Shooting in Dillon: the two men killed were known to the police/