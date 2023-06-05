Police find items in Madeleine McCann search at Portuguese reservoir, compare soil to suspect’s camper van

Christian Brueckner: Madeleine McCann suspect and accusations against him : Police search at reservoir in Madeleine McCann case: Items secured to be examined, detectives compare soil from reservoir to main suspect’s camper van

Last week, police searched the remote Barragem do Arade reservoir in the Algarve, Portugal, around 35 miles from where Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007. German authorities helped Portuguese crews comb a remote area inland from the Algarve coastal resort where Madeleine went missing from her bedroom during a family holiday in 2007. Forensics expert Dan Matthews warned that finding “traditional” evidence will be difficult after 16 years have passed since Madeleine’s disappearance. Prosecutors said they would evaluate the items recovered from the recent search in the coming days and weeks. Investigators are set to widen the search for Madeleine after photos belonging to prime suspect Christian Brueckner revealed ‘clues’. Soil from the reservoir is being compared with samples from Brueckner’s camper van.

News Source : Maryam Zakir-Hussain

