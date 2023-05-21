“police force deployment in Allahabad University”: Allahabad University Deploys Heavy Police Force for Holland Hall Hostel Cleanout Campaign | Video: Every Room in Holland Hall Hostel Emptied, Creating Chaos: Watch Video

Posted on May 21, 2023

Holland Hall hostel, the largest student hostel of Allahabad University, was evacuated by a heavy police force on Saturday, leading to strong protests from the students. The police detained around six students who were opposing the evacuation.

News Source : Zee News

1. Allahabad University
2. Holland Hall Hostel
3. Police Force Deployment
4. Wash Out Campaign
5. Video Footage

Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *