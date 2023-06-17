Police have person of interest in custody after fatal shooting in Kansas City on Friday afternoon today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a statement by Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, a man was fatally shot on Friday afternoon in the Broadway Gillham neighborhood. Officers were dispatched to 34th and Main streets after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim in critical condition on the street. The victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance but succumbed to his injuries later that day. Police have one person of interest in custody and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the shooting. The incident is believed to have stemmed from an argument. This marks the 87th homicide in Kansas City in 2023, according to data compiled by The Star. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

News Source : Bill Lukitsch

Source Link :1 dead in Kansas City shooting Friday afternoon; person of interest in custody: Police/