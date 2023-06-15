Benjamin Cafolla (victim) : Police Identifies Man Who Fell, Died at Downtown Nashville Hotel – Benjamin Cafolla Identified as Victim

According to a report by Fox17, a man named Benjamin Cafolla, aged 25, accidentally fell to his death outside the Union Station Hotel on the 1000 block of Broadway in Downtown Nashville on June 15, 2023. The incident occurred around 3 a.m., and preliminary investigations suggest that Cafolla was not a guest at the hotel and fell from a ledge at the hotel entrance. The death investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Morgan Mitchell

