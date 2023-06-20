Police Identify 61-Year-Old Man Killed in Head-On Crash in Cranston: Garrison Gonzales Obituary

Garrison Gonzales Passes Away in Tragic Head-On Collision in Cranston

Cranston, Rhode Island – Police have identified the victim of a fatal head-on collision that occurred on Thursday afternoon as 61-year-old Garrison Gonzales.

According to the authorities, Gonzales was driving a sedan on the eastbound lane of Route 37 when a pickup truck traveling westbound lost control and veered into his lane, striking his vehicle head-on. The crash occurred near the intersection with Pontiac Avenue.

Emergency crews rushed Gonzales to Rhode Island Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed yet. Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Cranston Police Department.

Garrison Gonzales was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

