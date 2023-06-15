Police Identify Auburn Crash Victim as Aaron Kirk: Obituary

Police Identify Man Who Died in Auburn Crash: Aaron Kirk Obituary

The Auburn community is mourning the loss of Aaron Kirk, who tragically passed away in a car accident on Sunday night. The 27-year-old was identified by the police as the sole victim of the crash.

According to reports, Kirk was driving his vehicle on Route 20 when he lost control and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Kirk was a beloved member of the community and was known for his kind and generous spirit. He was a hardworking individual who was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

His family and friends described him as a loving son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service for Aaron Kirk will be held on Friday at St. Mary’s Church in Auburn. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the local animal shelter, as Kirk was a passionate animal lover.

Auburn car crash victim Aaron Kirk accident report Fatal car accident in Auburn Auburn police investigation Aaron Kirk family statement