Police Identify Bicyclist Killed in Car Accident in West Wichita: Jerry Parks Obituary

Jerry Parks Passes Away in Tragic Bicycle Accident in West Wichita

Jerry Parks, aged 56, was tragically killed on Friday evening while cycling in west Wichita. According to the police report, he was hit by a car at the intersection of West Street and Central Avenue.

The accident occurred around 6:30 pm when Parks was cycling in the bike lane on the southbound side of West Street. The driver of the car, who was traveling in the same direction, allegedly failed to yield to Parks and struck him from behind.

Emergency services arrived at the scene immediately and tried to revive Parks, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Parks was an avid cyclist and a well-known member of the local cycling community. He was also a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. His sudden and tragic passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

The police are currently investigating the accident, and no charges have been filed against the driver at this time. However, they urge anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to come forward and contact the Wichita Police Department.

The loss of Jerry Parks has deeply saddened the community, and he will be greatly missed.

