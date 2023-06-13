Police Identify Body Found in Naugatuck River During Seymour’s Memorial Day Parade as Angel Garcia: Obituary

Angel Garcia Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Angel Garcia. He died tragically on Memorial Day during Seymour’s parade when his body was found in the Naugatuck River. The police have identified him as Angel Garcia, a beloved member of our community.

Angel was born on January 1, 1970, in Seymour, Connecticut. He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and his willingness to help anyone in need.

Angel was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved to take his children on fishing trips and teach them the art of fishing. He was a hard worker and dedicated his life to providing for his family.

Angel is survived by his wife Maria, his two children, and his mother. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Angel. You will always be remembered and loved.

