Police Identify Deceased Man as Calvin Craig in Orlando Shooting Obituary

Calvin Craig Obituary: Police Identify Man Found Shot Dead in Orlando

Who Was Calvin Craig?

Calvin Craig was a 35-year-old man who was tragically shot dead in Orlando, Florida. He was born in Miami and had lived in Orlando for several years. Craig was a beloved member of his community and was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

What Happened?

On the night of August 14th, 2021, police received a call about gunshots in the area of Goldenrod Road and Lake Underhill Road in Orlando. When they arrived on the scene, they found Calvin Craig’s body lying on the ground. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation

The investigation into Calvin Craig’s murder is ongoing. Police have not yet made any arrests, but they are actively pursuing leads and gathering evidence. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and speak with them.

Community Reaction

Calvin Craig’s death has left his community in shock and disbelief. Friends and family have described him as a kind and caring person who always put others before himself. They are struggling to come to terms with his senseless death and are calling for justice to be served.

Final Words

Calvin Craig’s death is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. We hope that the investigation into his murder will uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. Rest in peace, Calvin Craig.

