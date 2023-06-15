Police Identify High School Student from Silver Spring Fatally Shot in Apartment Parking Lot | Prince George’s Daily Voice today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Prince George’s County Police spokesperson reported that Kevin Ruiz Campos, a student at Montgomery Blair High School, and another man were shot near a Riggs Road apartment building on June 14. The two victims were discovered in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Langley Park area and Campos was declared dead at the scene while the second victim is still receiving medical treatment as of June 15. No information regarding a possible suspect or motive has been released by the police yet. School officials expressed their condolences to Campos’ family and a reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information leading to the shooter or shooters’ arrest and prosecution. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the department’s detectives at (301) 516-2512. Stay updated on breaking news in the DMV by joining the DMV All Incidents Facebook group and follow Daily Voice Prince George’s for free news updates.

News Source : Zak Failla

Source Link :Police ID Silver Spring HS Student Killed In Apartment Parking Lot Shooting | Prince George’s Daily Voice/