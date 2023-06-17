Police identify Michal and Monika Wlodarcyzk in Hounslow tragedy: Two adults and two children found deceased







Obituary: Michal Wlodarcyzk and Monika Wlodarcyzk, along with two children and two adults found dead in Hounslow named by police

The tragic deaths of Michal Wlodarcyzk, Monika Wlodarcyzk and their two children, along with two other adults, have been confirmed by police. The family was found dead in their home in Hounslow, and the incident is being treated as a murder-suicide.

The Wlodarcyzk family was well-known in their community and their loss has been deeply felt by those who knew them. Michal was a beloved father and husband, while Monika was a dedicated mother and wife. Their children were described as bright and talented, and their deaths have left a void in the lives of all who knew them.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation, but the community has come together to support each other during this difficult time. The Wlodarcyzk family will be deeply missed and their memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved them.





