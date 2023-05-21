Police Identify Orlando Man Found Shot Dead as Calvin Craig in Obituary

Calvin Craig Obituary: Police Identify Man Found Shot Dead in Orlando

Early Morning Discovery

On Wednesday, May 19th, 2021, the Orlando Police Department received a call reporting gunshots in the area of West Jefferson Street and South Terry Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of Calvin Craig, 29, lying on the sidewalk. Craig had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Investigation

The Orlando Police Department immediately launched an investigation into Craig’s death. Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance footage, but as of this writing, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

A Life Cut Short

Calvin Craig was born on January 3rd, 1992, in Orlando, Florida. He grew up in the Pine Hills neighborhood and attended Oak Ridge High School. He was known for his kind heart and outgoing personality. Craig loved spending time with his family and friends, and he had a passion for music.

After graduating from high school, Craig pursued a career in music. He wrote and produced his own songs and performed at local venues around Orlando. He dreamed of making it big in the music industry and was determined to work hard to achieve his goals.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Calvin Craig’s death has devastated his family and friends. He leaves behind his mother, father, and two younger siblings. His mother, Tasha Craig, described him as “a loving son and brother who always put others first.” She went on to say that “Calvin had a heart of gold, and he will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.”

The Orlando Police Department is urging anyone with information about Calvin Craig’s death to come forward. They are offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Final Thoughts

Calvin Craig’s death is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the Orlando community. He was a talented musician with a bright future ahead of him, and his life was cut short in a senseless act of violence. The Orlando Police Department is working tirelessly to bring the person responsible for his death to justice, and we urge anyone with information to come forward. Rest in peace, Calvin Craig.

