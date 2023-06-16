Police identify suspect in Acton, MA accused of following woman at night

Acton victim follows suspicious man home from train station : Police Identify Suspect Accused of Following Woman in Acton at Night

Acton police have identified a man who allegedly followed a woman at night earlier this week. The incident occurred on Wednesday night as the woman was walking from the South Acton MBTA stop. She reported that the man followed her, and a nearby home surveillance camera captured footage of her seeking help from a homeowner. The man walked away when the homeowner said they were calling the police. Acton police shared video of part of the incident on Thursday and asked for the public’s help in identifying the man. As of Friday afternoon, no charges had been filed, but the incident remains under investigation.

