Police Identify Sylvia June Atherton as Victim in Florida’s Oldest Cold Case

Sylvia June Atherton : Sylvia June Atherton identified as victim in Florida’s oldest cold case

St. Petersburg, Florida’s oldest and most notorious cold case victim has finally been identified as Sylvia June Atherton after more than 53 years since her body was found inside a black steamer trunk in a wooded area behind a restaurant, according to officials on Tuesday. The victim had been wrapped in a large plastic bag and had visible injuries to her head, and had been strangled with a man’s “Western-style Bolo tie.” Sylvia Atherton was buried in a grave marked “Jane Doe” in Memorial Park Cemetery, and her body was eventually exhumed on February 10, 2010. Cold case detective Wally Pavelski discovered an original sample of the victim’s hair and skin taken during the original autopsy and sent it to Othram Labs in Texas. In April, a DNA profile resulted from the sample, and officials said DNA profiles were obtained from her children to confirm her identity. Atherton was a mother of five from Tucson, Arizona, who was 41 when she died. It is still unknown who killed Atherton. The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding her homicide or the whereabouts of the children who left for Chicago with her to contact Pavelski.

News Source : CBSNews

Florida cold case Unidentified body in trunk Trunk lady identified DNA testing in criminal investigation Forensic breakthrough in unsolved case