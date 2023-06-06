Police Identify Three Teenagers Killed at Albuquerque House Party: Marcos Perez and Jordan Johnson Obituary

Obituary: Marcos Perez and Jordan Johnson

The Albuquerque police have identified three teenagers who were killed at a house party. Among the victims were Marcos Perez and Jordan Johnson.

Perez, 17, was a junior at West Mesa High School. He was known for his love of soccer and his infectious smile. He had dreams of playing professionally and was working hard to make that a reality.

Johnson, 18, was a recent graduate of Eldorado High School. He was a talented artist and musician who loved to play the guitar. He had a bright future ahead of him and was loved by all who knew him.

Both Perez and Johnson were taken from us far too soon. They will be deeply missed by their families, friends, and the Albuquerque community.

Rest in peace, Marcos and Jordan.

