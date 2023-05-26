Police Identify Victim in Fatal Shooting at Vaughan Plaza, Jayden Pitter from Brampton

Jayden Pitter : Police Identify Victim in Vaughan Shooting: Jayden Pitter from Brampton

The victim of a fatal shooting at a plaza in Vaughan has been identified by York Regional Police as 23-year-old Jayden Pitter from Brampton. The shooting occurred outside a recording studio on Creditstone Road near Highway 7 West, leaving Pitter dead and another man with life-threatening injuries. The second man is now in stable condition. Police are searching for two suspects who wore dark clothing at the time of the shooting, along with a suspect vehicle described as a dark-colored, mid-size SUV. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and are asking any witnesses or those with video footage to come forward.

News Source : CBC

