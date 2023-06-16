Police identify victim in fatal Waterbury crash

Sandra Sanga Paguay : Waterbury resident Sandra Sanga Paguay dies in box truck crash

The woman who was killed in a collision involving a box truck earlier this week in Waterbury has been identified by police. According to a news release from Waterbury police Lt. Nadine Amatruda on Friday, the deceased woman was a resident of Waterbury named Sandra Sanga Paguay. The incident occurred on Lakewood Road around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and Paguay, who was driving one of the vehicles, had serious, life-threatening injuries. She was extricated by the fire department and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m. The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the accident. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

News Source : Liz Hardaway

Waterbury Police Department Fatal car accident Box truck collision Woman killed in crash Traffic accident investigation