Police identify victim of fatal shooting as Jayden Pitter from Brampton

Jayden Pitter : “Fatal shooting victim identified as Jayden Pitter in Vaughan”

Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a plaza in Vaughan earlier this week as 23-year-old Jayden Pitter from Brampton. In a news release issued on Friday, York police said the shooting occurred at around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday outside a recording studio on Creditstone Road near Highway 7 West. The incident left Pitter dead and another man with life-threatening injuries, who is now in stable condition. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and are searching for two suspects who wore dark clothing at the time of the incident, along with a dark-coloured, mid-size SUV. Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with video footage or dashcam recordings to come forward.

Read Full story : Victim identified in Vaughan shooting, police searching for 2 suspects /

News Source : CBC

Vaughan shooting victim Police search for suspects in Vaughan shooting Gun violence in Vaughan Criminal investigation in Vaughan Public safety in Vaughan