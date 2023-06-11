Police in Iran kill 9-year-old boy caught in crossfire during car chase with father who had criminal history of car theft and drug smuggling: Morteza Delf Zaregani identified as victim.

Morteza Delf Zaregani, victim : 9-year-old boy killed in Iran police shootout with father in stolen car

A 9-year-old boy tragically lost his life when police opened fire on a stolen car driven by his father in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, Iran. The incident occurred when the boy’s father stole a car and fled the scene with his son inside. The police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle by resorting to gunfire, inadvertently causing the young boy to become caught in the crossfire. The boy, identified as Morteza Delf Zaregani, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The father, who had a criminal history involving car theft and drug smuggling, had reportedly received multiple warnings from the police before the situation escalated. This unfortunate incident is not the first of its kind in Iran. Last November, 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak was fatally shot during anti-hijab protests in the city of Izeh. The mother of the young victim held the security forces responsible for her son’s untimely demise. Meanwhile, tensions in the region have further escalated as Iran erected a provocative billboard in Tehran featuring the Fattah hypersonic missile, coupled with a menacing message in both Persian and Hebrew. The billboard, which reads “400 Seconds to Tel Aviv”, directly threatens Israel’s largest city and has added to the already volatile situation. Iran’s President, Ebrahim Raisi, recently attended the unveiling ceremony of the Fattah missile, claiming it has a remarkable range of 1,400 kilometres and the ability to travel at speeds up to 15 times the speed of sound. Iran asserts that this advanced weapon can bypass air defence systems and strike any region within Israel. (With inputs from AP)

