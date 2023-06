Trevor Morely-Wood’s Passing:

The police in Lambton County have recently identified the human remains found in the area, and it is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of Trevor Morely-Wood.

Trevor was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind and generous nature. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.

May he rest in peace.

Trevor Morely-Wood Obituary Human remains Police investigation Lambton County