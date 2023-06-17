Police in Lambton County Identify Human Remains as Trevor Morely-Wood – Obituary

Obituary: Trevor Morely-Wood

The police in Lambton County have identified human remains, which include those of Trevor Morely-Wood. Trevor was a beloved member of the community, known for his kindness, generosity, and infectious smile. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Trevor had a passion for life and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a devoted father, husband, and friend who brought joy to the lives of those around him. His passing is a great loss to the community, and his memory will be cherished forever.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Trevor’s family and friends during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the love and support of those around them, and may Trevor rest in peace.

Trevor Morely-Wood death Lambton County police investigation Identification of human remains Trevor Morely-Wood missing person Ontario police updates on Trevor Morely-Wood case