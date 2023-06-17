Police in Lambton County identify human remains as Trevor Morely-Wood

Police Identify Human Remains in Lambton County as Trevor Morely-Wood

The authorities in Lambton County have confirmed that the human remains discovered in the area have been identified as that of Trevor Morely-Wood. The 35-year-old was reported missing in the same region in the month of August.

The identification was made through DNA testing and dental records. The police have not yet released any further information about the circumstances surrounding the death of Morely-Wood. However, they have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and they are appealing to the public for any information that could help with the case.

Trevor Morely-Wood was a beloved member of the community, and his sudden disappearance had left his family and friends devastated. His passing has left a void that cannot be filled, and he will be greatly missed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Trevor Morely-Wood during this difficult time.

Trevor Morley-Wood death investigation Lambton County police investigation Identification of human remains in Lambton County Trevor Morley-Wood missing person case Trevor Morley-Wood family and loved ones grieving