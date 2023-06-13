Police in Tennessee report fatality in shooting related to road rage incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a driver was shot in the head and crashed a pickup truck into a pole. The incident occurred after the driver allegedly cut off the shooter, who has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. The victim was identified as Obed Merida and the shooter as Damarr Jones. Jones denied shooting at the truck but was found with a loaded handgun matching the make of the one used in the shooting. He was also in possession of separate bags of ecstasy and fentanyl. Jones was previously convicted of robbery in 2012.

