It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lezarius Graham.

Lezarius was reported missing on [insert date], and after an extensive search, his body was found in Ocala.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Lezarius will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

