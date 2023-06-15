Police Investigate Death of Man Shot in Jackson; Sharon Grisham-Stewart Remembered in Obituary

Obituary of Sharon Grisham-Stewart

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Grisham-Stewart. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Sharon passed away peacefully on Saturday, surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born in Jackson and lived there her entire life. She was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She was a devoted member of her church and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John, her two children, Emily and Michael, and her three grandchildren, Sarah, David, and Rachel.

