Police investigate fatal crash near Santa Rosa Veterans Building, Mario Garcia-Villavicencio identified as deceased driver

Mario Garcia-Villavicencio : Santa Rosa police investigate fatal crash of Mario Garcia-Villavicencio at Veterans Building

Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Veterans Building on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a vehicle collision at the same location and discovered a red Toyota Tundra that had crashed into the fences of the building and a residence. Police found a deceased male in the driver’s seat. The collision is believed to have occurred the previous night at around 11 p.m. when the Toyota was driving northbound on Brookwood Avenue and veered west into the parking lot, where it collided with the Veterans Building and residential backyard fences. The driver has been identified as Mario Garcia-Villavicencio, 37, of Rohnert Park. The cause of the crash is currently being investigated, but investigators suspect it may have been a medical emergency. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Lieutenant Christopher Mahurin at cmahurin@srcity.org.

Read Full story : Fatal collision near Santa Rosa Veterans Building /

News Source : Sophia Villalba

Santa Rosa Veterans Building accident Fatal collision in Santa Rosa Veterans Building tragedy in Santa Rosa Santa Rosa car accident Fatal crash near Veterans Building