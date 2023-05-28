Police investigate fight at Carolina Place mall in Pineville, no shots fired

Carolina Place Mall lockdown due to large fight with no gunfire reported – suspect or victim name not provided. : Carolina Place mall on lock down due to reports of gunfire and large fight, no suspect or victim named

Carolina Place mall located in Pineville underwent a lockdown for approximately an hour on Saturday night as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigated reports of gunfire. According to CMPD, Pineville police officers arrived at the mall on Pineville Place Parkway and discovered that a “large fight” had occurred, but no shots were fired. Although CMPD officers were asked to respond, the request was canceled before their arrival. The lockdown was lifted around 7:30 p.m. CMPD has not disclosed whether any charges will be filed related to the fight. The situation is still developing, and updates will be provided.

News Source : Joe Marusak

