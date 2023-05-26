Police investigate hit-and-run incident resulting in death of 54-year-old man and driver’s attempt to report car stolen

Ramon Alonso-Castellon Obituary

Ramon Alonso-Castellon, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on May 17, 2021, at the age of 54. Ramon was born on August 3, 1966, in Mexico City, Mexico. He immigrated to the United States in 1989 and settled in Los Angeles, California. Ramon was a hard-working man who dedicated his life to providing for his family and loved ones.

Life and Legacy

Ramon was a skilled carpenter who took pride in his work. He was known for his attention to detail and his ability to create beautiful pieces of furniture and art. Ramon was also an avid sports fan who loved watching soccer and baseball. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his wife of 25 years, Maria, his three children, and his two grandchildren.

Ramon will be remembered for his kind heart, his infectious smile, and his willingness to help others. He was a pillar of strength for his family and a respected member of his community. Ramon’s legacy will live on through the memories he created with those who knew and loved him.

Tragic Ending

Ramon’s life was cut short due to a tragic hit-and-run accident on May 16, 2021. He was walking home from a family gathering when he was struck by a car. The driver fled the scene, leaving Ramon lying on the street. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Ramon passed away the following day.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez, attempted to report his car stolen to police after the accident. However, his story did not add up, and he was eventually arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter. Hernandez’s reckless actions have devastated Ramon’s family and friends, who are struggling to come to terms with their loss.

Final Thoughts

Ramon Alonso-Castellon was a remarkable man who touched the lives of everyone he met. His passing is a tragic loss for his family, his friends, and his community. We will always remember Ramon as a kind, generous, and loving person who made the world a better place. Rest in peace, Ramon.

Hit-and-run accident Fatal car crash Driver arrested for hit-and-run Ramon Alonso-Castellon death news Obituary of Ramon Alonso-Castellon